The River: Oyster Bar & Grill
Yuejiang W Rd, Haizhu Qu, Guangzhou Shi, Guangdong Sheng, China
The River: Local Customs, Global OystersOyster eating is deeply rooted in Guangzhou's food culture, and it is historically one of the most popular Guangzhou street foods.
Lingnan cuisine—the predecessor to modern Cantonese culture—discovered the oyster over 1,000 years ago. (During the Song dynasty, scholar Su Dongpo, who was exiled to the Lingnan area, wrote a letter to his younger brother saying that he should not let other government officials in the capital know the taste of raw oysters—or they would all want to be exiled to Lingnan!)
Unfortunately, local oysters have faced pollution-related contamination issues in recent years. The River Oyster Bar preserves local oyster traditions in spite of these challenges by importing top-quality varieties from New Zealand, Namibia, South Africa, France, and elsewhere in the world. Pick from a menu or from seats at the glass-fronted oyster bar.
Raw oysters not your thing? There's also a full bar with over 150 different spirits on offer.
Address: Located within the "Party Pier," the River Oyster Bar is on the 4th Floor of Area C, along Yuejiang Xi Road.