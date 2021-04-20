Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe

13031 Ritz Carlton Highlands Ct, Truckee, CA 96161, USA
Website
| +1 530-562-3000
Check Availability >

The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe

This property is the last word in luxury at Lake Tahoe—and it’s pet-friendly to boot. The mid-mountain location at Northstar resort affords ski-in, ski-out access during winter, while its recently opened Lake Club offers guests excellent waterfront amenities (for an additional fee) during the warmer months, such as an outdoor whirlpool, private pier, complimentary kayaks and SUPs, and food and beverages. There are a number of choices for accommodations, with 153 deluxe rooms, 16 executive suites, and several spacious residential suites, all featuring in-room fireplaces. In addition to a large year-round heated pool, there’s also an adults-only heated lap pool; a 17,000-square-foot spa with 17 treatment rooms, a sauna, and a steam room; and a fitness center that offers a rotating roster of classes. The resort’s Manzanita restaurant is considered one of the best in the area, while more casual options include an outdoor pizza and barbecue terrace, light fare and cocktails with a view of the Martis Valley in the lobby’s Living Room, as well as a counter-service café for coffee, juices, sandwiches, and snacks.
By Deb Hopewell , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points