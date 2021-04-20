The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe
This property is the last word in luxury at Lake Tahoe
—and it’s pet-friendly to boot. The mid-mountain location at Northstar resort affords ski-in, ski-out access during winter, while its recently opened Lake Club offers guests excellent waterfront amenities (for an additional fee) during the warmer months, such as an outdoor whirlpool, private pier, complimentary kayaks and SUPs, and food and beverages. There are a number of choices for accommodations, with 153 deluxe rooms, 16 executive suites, and several spacious residential suites, all featuring in-room fireplaces. In addition to a large year-round heated pool, there’s also an adults-only heated lap pool; a 17,000-square-foot spa with 17 treatment rooms, a sauna, and a steam room; and a fitness center that offers a rotating roster of classes. The resort’s Manzanita restaurant is considered one of the best in the area, while more casual options include an outdoor pizza and barbecue terrace, light fare and cocktails with a view of the Martis Valley in the lobby’s Living Room, as well as a counter-service café for coffee, juices, sandwiches, and snacks.