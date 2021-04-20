The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong
International Commerce Centre, 1 Austin Road West null, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
| +852 2263 2263
Photo by Grant Harder
Swim With (Digital) Dolphins at the Ritz-Carlton Hong KongLook up when you enter the lobby to find three paintings from Chinese artist Yuanming He’s “Horse Galloping Across the Sky” series. The world’s highest swimming pool is on the 118th floor, as is a wall of digital art showing underwater scenes. From $606. International Commerce Centre, 1 Austin Rd. W., Kowloon, 852/2263- 2263,
This appeared in the October 2014 issue.
