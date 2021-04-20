Where are you going?
The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong

International Commerce Centre, 1 Austin Road West null, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
| +852 2263 2263
Swim With (Digital) Dolphins at the Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong
Swim With (Digital) Dolphins at the Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong

Look up when you enter the lobby to find three paintings from Chinese artist Yuanming He’s “Horse Galloping Across the Sky” series. The world’s highest swimming pool is on the 118th floor, as is a wall of digital art showing underwater scenes. From $606. International Commerce Centre, 1 Austin Rd. W., Kowloon, 852/2263- 2263,

This appeared in the October 2014 issue.

Writer Tony Perrottet's dove into Hong Kong's emerging art scene for AFAR. Read the full story here
By Aislyn Greene , AFAR Staff

