The Ritz-Carlton
1 Austin Rd W
+852 2263 2263
Photo courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong
Sky-High HospitalityUp above the world so high...is your room at The Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong. This is, after all, the world's highest hotel, occupying floors 102 to 118 at the International Commerce Centre in Kowloon. The hotel is also home to the world's highest bar, Ozone.
Renowned for their fantastic service, the hotel also provides young guests with a special adventure. The Ritz Kids club allows them to explore a program created by Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ocean Futures Society, taking them through lessons and explorations of environmental responsibility.
With the airport express just below, there's no rush when it's time to leave Hong Kong, especially when the whole family's been treated to a top-notch stay. So take your time to peer over the Victoria Harbour one last time, from your perfect vantage point above the rest of the city.