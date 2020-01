The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman

“Is this illegal?” I asked while puffing a large Cuban cigar in my posh wicker lounge chair. Cohiba Esplendido is what it was called. The waiter shook his head 'no' while pouring VSOP into my tumbler and said Cuban cigars were legal in the Cayman Islands . Then he disappeared in the shadows. Only at the Ritz Carlton in Grand Cayman do waiters disappear in the shadows, then reappear at the precise moment you need them. From the elegant array of flowers in the foyer to the fine dining prepared by a world renowned chef, and the relaxing lanai at the back of the hotel, the Ritz is the best way to splurge while dining on your vacation in Grand Cayman. There are many places to eat in the Cayman Islands, but to really feel like a billionaire, the Ritz Carlton is the place to go.