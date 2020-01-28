The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach, KY1-1209, Cayman Islands

Photo courtesy of Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman

The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman This 144-acre family-friendly resort sits on what feels like a private isthmus stretching between the palm-lined, white powder sands of Seven Mile Beach and a lagoon whose channels lead to North Sound, where Grand Cayman’s most famous (and worth it) tourist lure, Stingray City, is located. Some guests never leave the grounds thanks to the plethora of activities, including a heritage house devoted to eco-education for kids; a Greg Norman–designed, nine-hole golf course; five clay, grass, and hard surface tennis courts; basketball courts; a kids’ water park; and a private cooking school. Rooms were refurbished in 2011 in an updated British colonial style and offer loads of comfort. Adults in need of relaxation come for private ocean-view terraces and four-handed caviar massages at the Caribbean’s first La Prairie–branded spa. But the main draw for nature-loving guests of all ages are resident marine guides, trained by Jean-Michel Cousteau, who lead beach hikes, mangrove kayak trips, and snorkeling excursions.