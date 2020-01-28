The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman
Seven Mile Beach, KY1-1209, Cayman Islands
| +1 345-943-9000
Photo courtesy of Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman
The Ritz-Carlton, Grand CaymanThis 144-acre family-friendly resort sits on what feels like a private isthmus stretching between the palm-lined, white powder sands of Seven Mile Beach and a lagoon whose channels lead to North Sound, where Grand Cayman’s most famous (and worth it) tourist lure, Stingray City, is located. Some guests never leave the grounds thanks to the plethora of activities, including a heritage house devoted to eco-education for kids; a Greg Norman–designed, nine-hole golf course; five clay, grass, and hard surface tennis courts; basketball courts; a kids’ water park; and a private cooking school. Rooms were refurbished in 2011 in an updated British colonial style and offer loads of comfort. Adults in need of relaxation come for private ocean-view terraces and four-handed caviar massages at the Caribbean’s first La Prairie–branded spa. But the main draw for nature-loving guests of all ages are resident marine guides, trained by Jean-Michel Cousteau, who lead beach hikes, mangrove kayak trips, and snorkeling excursions.
over 5 years ago
A Dining Affair
“Is this illegal?” I asked while puffing a large Cuban cigar in my posh wicker lounge chair. Cohiba Esplendido is what it was called. The waiter shook his head 'no' while pouring VSOP into my tumbler and said Cuban cigars were legal in the Cayman Islands. Then he disappeared in the shadows. Only at the Ritz Carlton in Grand Cayman do waiters disappear in the shadows, then reappear at the precise moment you need them. From the elegant array of flowers in the foyer to the fine dining prepared by a world renowned chef, and the relaxing lanai at the back of the hotel, the Ritz is the best way to splurge while dining on your vacation in Grand Cayman. There are many places to eat in the Cayman Islands, but to really feel like a billionaire, the Ritz Carlton is the place to go.