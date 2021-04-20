The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas
This uptown tower is nicknamed “the living room of Dallas” for the dedicated local crowd that frequents its bars and restaurants—chief among them the award-winning Fearing’s, where the menu features elevated Southwestern flavors, and the Rattlesnake Bar, which hosts a weekday happy hour with tacos and live music. But there’s another, more fitting reason: complimentary mini margaritas and guacamole are served house party–style every evening in the swanky lobby lounge. The drinks are made with a different spirit each night, sourced from the hotel’s stocked Tequila Vault, while the dip is handcrafted by, wait for it, the on-staff Guacamologist. Though the 218 luxe rooms aren’t particularly Texas-themed—think calming color schemes, cushy furnishings, and Asprey toiletries—you’ll never forget where you are thanks to the sweeping city views. For the best vistas, book one of the corner kings, which feature windows in the bathroom; the club-level rooms offer even greater perks, including access to the food-and-drink–stocked Club Lounge. But you can get your Texas fix with homegrown FarmHouse Fresh products at the spacious spa, which leads to a fitness center and heated saltwater pool.