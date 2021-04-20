The Ritz-Carlton, Atlanta
Located just a few blocks from Centennial Park, in the heart of downtown Atlanta, the Ritz-Carlton is a solid choice for travelers seeking luxury in a convenient location. Standard rooms feature feather beds and Frette linens, while club-floor accommodations come with a dedicated concierge, curated treats throughout the day, and a weekly cocktail hour. On the wellness level, air-purified rooms are outfitted with workout equipment (several have Peloton bikes), sound- and light-therapy machines, and healthy snacks, though guests can also use the on-site gym or get passes to classes at Resolution Fitness in the adjoining tower. When hunger strikes, head to the wrought-iron veranda overlooking Peachtree Street at clubby AG steakhouse, then take in live music at the lobby bar. Early birds will appreciate a coffee break at Jittery Joe’s, the only outpost outside of the Athens, Georgia, roastery. Just be sure to leave the car behind: Valet parking is pricey, and the hotel offers shuttle service to anything not within walking distance.