The Rink At Campus Martius Park

800 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48226, USA
| +1 313-963-9393
Sun 12pm - 10pm
Mon - Thur 11am - 10pm
Fri 11am - 12am
Sat 10am - 12am

Lace Up Your Skates and Go at Martius Park

If you’ve never done it before, there is something rather magical about skating outdoors; this rink is especially handsome, with the city skyscrapers rising all around. Lace up your skates and enjoy a session on the rink. Throughout the holidays things get extra festive with a tree, lights, and—of course—some caroling.

By Nikki Bayley , AFAR Local Expert

