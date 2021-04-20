The Ringwald Theatre
22742 Woodward Ave, Ferndale, MI 48220, USA
| +1 248-545-5545
Laugh Out Loud at the Detroit Improv FestivalThe Detroit Improv Festival is an annual event that fills theaters in the greater Detroit area with improvisational acts from around the United States.
During the night I attended, there were local acts, as well as a group from Chicago.
Tickets can be purchased per show for $16 online, or you can buy festival passes to make sure you don't miss any of the action.
Festival workshops also take place during the duration of the event, and tickets for that are $40.00
The 2013 festival drew more than 50 acts to Southeast Michigan to perform at four different venues. Check their website for announcements concerning the 2014 festival.