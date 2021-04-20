Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Ringwald Theatre

22742 Woodward Ave, Ferndale, MI 48220, USA
Website
| +1 248-545-5545
Laugh Out Loud at the Detroit Improv Festival Ferndale Michigan United States

Laugh Out Loud at the Detroit Improv Festival

The Detroit Improv Festival is an annual event that fills theaters in the greater Detroit area with improvisational acts from around the United States.

During the night I attended, there were local acts, as well as a group from Chicago.

Tickets can be purchased per show for $16 online, or you can buy festival passes to make sure you don't miss any of the action.

Festival workshops also take place during the duration of the event, and tickets for that are $40.00

The 2013 festival drew more than 50 acts to Southeast Michigan to perform at four different venues. Check their website for announcements concerning the 2014 festival.
By Kirsten Alana , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points