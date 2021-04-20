The Rimrock Resort Hotel
300 Mountain Ave, Banff, AB T1L 1J2, Canada
| +1 403-762-3356
Photo courtesy of Travel Alberta
Luxury in the MountainsUp a quiet mountain road in Banff is the 346-room Rimrock Resort Hotel. This unpretentious, comfortable mountain luxury property is the perfect place to unwind after a day of hiking or to spend an evening wining and dining. A variety of room categories meet every budget, but an upgrade to a “Signature GrandView” room is worth every penny. These rooms have sweeping mountain views (some with balconies) and regardless of what room you’re in, you’ll love the jaw dropping scenery.
The resort is full service, offering guests everything from a plentiful breakfast buffet in the Primrose Dining Room to a variety of lounges, which are lively in the evening. The resort is also home to Eden, one of Canada’s 5-Diamond restaurants (there are only five in the country and this is the only one west of Toronto). This tour de culinary force offers a multi-course tasting menu featuring local Canadian cuisine and wine pairings from British Columbia.
If you don’t want to drive into town, there’s a public bus that takes guests down the mountain; the front desk has free passes for guests. Just a short walk up the mountain is the Upper Hot Springs and the very popular Banff Gondola.
Rooms start at $300, which includes wifi and access to the pool, hot tub, and locker room facilities. Valet parking is $35 per night, but is worth it just to have a chance to chat with the head bellman Jeff – who is full of opinions, tips, and a lot of dry humor.