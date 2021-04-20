Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Residence Spa

17 4th Ave, Houghton Estate, Johannesburg, 2198, South Africa
Website
| +27 11 853 2480
Total Relaxation at the Residence Johannesburg South Africa
Check Availability >

Total Relaxation at the Residence

Begin your enlightened experience with a soothing foot ritual before finding yourself closer to Heaven as your masseuse works out the kinks of daily life. Distinct African aromatic oils will infuse your meditative meander.

A full array of spa treatments will have any hardened traveler leaving the spa feeling as fresh as a newborn baby, and as if the treatments weren't good enough on their own, the special touches at the end of each session ensure that you'll be back.

Should you wish to make use of the sauna, you are able to do so after hours.
By Justin Lee , AFAR Local Expert
Original aud dev 300x350 example.jpg?1480627054?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points