Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Regatta Hotel

543 Coronation Dr, Toowong QLD 4066, Australia
Website
| +61 7 3871 9595
Wagyu + Wine at the Boat Shed Toowong Australia

More info

Sun - Sat 6am - 3am

Wagyu + Wine at the Boat Shed

Brisbane's most iconic pub, The Regatta, has given residents another reason to flock to the riverside haunt. The Boat Shed lends the venue some fine dining credibility, led by Executive Chef Shane Keighley who has been Captain of the Australian Culinary Olympic Team since 2008.

They specialise in dry-aged and wet-aged steaks, however it's the extensive wine list and dessert menu which gets my mouth watering.
Callebaut Chocolate pudding with fudge sauce, gelato and cascade stout,
White chocolate mousse with compressed melon, berries and turkish delight and
Lemon and yuzu tart with orange salad and lemon meringue are just a few reasons to leave enough room for dessert.
By Genevieve , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points