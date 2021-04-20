The Regatta Hotel
543 Coronation Dr, Toowong QLD 4066, Australia
| +61 7 3871 9595
More info
Sun - Sat 6am - 3am
Wagyu + Wine at the Boat ShedBrisbane's most iconic pub, The Regatta, has given residents another reason to flock to the riverside haunt. The Boat Shed lends the venue some fine dining credibility, led by Executive Chef Shane Keighley who has been Captain of the Australian Culinary Olympic Team since 2008.
They specialise in dry-aged and wet-aged steaks, however it's the extensive wine list and dessert menu which gets my mouth watering.
Callebaut Chocolate pudding with fudge sauce, gelato and cascade stout,
White chocolate mousse with compressed melon, berries and turkish delight and
Lemon and yuzu tart with orange salad and lemon meringue are just a few reasons to leave enough room for dessert.