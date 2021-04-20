The Red Rabbit Kitchen and Bar 2718 J St, Sacramento, CA 95816, USA

Cocktails Plus Farm-to-Fork Food Anyone? The Red Rabbit Kitchen and Bar in Midtown Sacramento does what California does best: uses the best quality local ingredients to create innovative and flavorful dishes in a very cool atmosphere. Add to that cocktails that are made from only fresh-squeezed juices and housemade syrups and you have a place where you could enjoy a very long meal. You'll want to do just that thanks also to the friendly staff, great music, comfortable raised booths, and cozy outdoor patio.



The food is globally inspired but uses all seasonal ingredients from local farms. The lettuces are grown just 12 miles away and make the salad taste so fresh.



The Red Rabbit serves lunch, dinner, Happy Hour, and Sunday brunch and stays open late Thursday through Saturday.