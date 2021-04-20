Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Raymond Shop

Gen AK Vaidya Marg
Website
| +91 22 4972 8162
Get a Suit Tailored at Raymond Mumbai India

More info

Sun - Sat 11am - 10pm

Get a Suit Tailored at Raymond

India is one of those places where you can get a suit custom made without denting your pocket.

The best place to get your suits made is at one of the well established Raymond outlets. Go to the store, pick out the material, and share your preferred styles and measurements with the tailor-master. Your suit will be ready in no time. You can also have formal shirts, trousers, and skirts stitched to order.

By Neha Puntambekar , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points