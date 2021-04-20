Where are you going?
The Raj Palace

Amer Rd, Jorawer Singh Gate, Jaipur, Rajasthan 302002, India
Website
| +91 141 263 4077
The Raj Palace Jaipur India
The Raj Palace

One of India’s most celebrated heritage hotels, this 18th-century palace—owned by a local titular princess—is among the most over-the-top-glamorous places to stay in Jaipur, particularly for those who prefer ornate beauty over the stark minimalism favored in many modern hotels. The property has an opulent, regal vibe, from the serene mosaic-tile swimming pool to the huge Swapna Mahal, a long dining room outfitted with massive crystal chandeliers, Edwardian-style chairs, and gilded furniture that wouldn’t be out of place in Versailles. If that feels too formal, you can sample Mughal kebabs or afternoon tea in the fountain courtyard. Each of the 50 rooms has its own look and feel, but all share design elements like Rajasthani archways and Italian marble bathrooms. For those who really want to splurge, the two-bedroom Jhanki Mahal Suite occupies a full floor and comes with its own rooftop deck, outfitted with a swimming pool and Jacuzzi.
By Margot Bigg , AFAR Contributor

Afar Magazine
almost 4 years ago

The Raj Palace

The presidential suite in the Maharaja’s Pavilion at Raj Palace in Jaipur, India, is a four-floor, 16,000-square-foot masterpiece with four bedrooms and gold and silver furniture. Accommodations include a private elevator, bar, and museum, plus an on-site spa.

