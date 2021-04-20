Where are you going?
The Raintree Hotel

120, St Marys Rd, Austin Nagar, Alwarpet, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600018, India
Website
| +91 44 4225 2525
Dinner, Drinks and Ohm... Chennai India

Though this hotel resides at the heart of a city of eight million, the sounds of bleating, auto-rickshaw and sounds of the city fade away 14 floors above at the Above Sea Level rooftop-restaurant and bar. Snag a table near the pool - turned reflecting oasis in the evenings - and enjoy the sprawling village-like skyline. I sipped on a Thai Lady, gin infused with lemongrass and lime, just one of the houses specialty cocktails. The menu includes South Indian, Chinese and Continental flavors. We enjoyed kebabs with traditional a South Indian "gravy" of lentils, buttered naan and finished with a filter coffee before descending back into the bustle of the night on the streets below.
By Elise Hanna , AFAR Contributor

