The Qvest
The 19th-century, neo-Gothic building that houses The Qvest hotel used to store Cologne’s city archives—and makes for a striking first impression. Inside, surprisingly modern spaces, designed by owner Michael Kaune (famed for his Qvest
magazine and passion for art, design, and culture), feature items from his own collection of furniture and photography. While sometimes on the small side, the 34 rooms showcase vintage and original mid-century modern design pieces; for more space, book one of the suites, with historic details like cross vaults, hand-painted wooden ceilings, and Gothic windows, as well as photographs by Roxanne Lowit, Marina Gadonneix, and George Holz, and the occasional grand piano. Guests can also look forward to a slick bar with Eames armchairs that doubles as a breakfast room, and hip, personable staff who can help with exploring the city.