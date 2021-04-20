The Queen Mary
1126 Queens Hwy, Long Beach, CA 90802, USA
| +1 877-342-0738
Find Floating History Aboard the Queen MaryKnown as the Grey Ghost during World War II, the Queen Mary is floating history. Built in Scotland, the ship's maiden voyage was from England to the West Coast of the United States. Over the course of its lifetime, the Queen Mary has played the role of luxury liner, world record breaker, military troops transporter, and finally tourist attraction.
Present in Long Beach since the 1960s, the Queen Mary offers tours, dining experiences, and various special events. Stationed on the other side of downtown Long Beach, you can see this majestic ship from across the harbor. It’s worth the visit to take a closer look.
almost 7 years ago
All Hail the Queen Mary
The Queen Mary is a huge ocean liner that primarily sailed the North Atlantic for a period of 31 years beginning in the mid-1930s. The ship was also used to transport Allied troops during WWII, but afterward, it was spruced up and sent back out to sea to once again carry passengers from one side of the Atlantic to the other. Today, the ship is permanently parked at the Port of Long Beach and has been transformed into a living museum of sorts that’s open to visitors for tours, dining, or stays on board in the ship’s hotel.