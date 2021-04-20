All Hail the Queen Mary

The Queen Mary is a huge ocean liner that primarily sailed the North Atlantic for a period of 31 years beginning in the mid-1930s. The ship was also used to transport Allied troops during WWII, but afterward, it was spruced up and sent back out to sea to once again carry passengers from one side of the Atlantic to the other. Today, the ship is permanently parked at the Port of Long Beach and has been transformed into a living museum of sorts that’s open to visitors for tours, dining, or stays on board in the ship’s hotel.