The Pyramids of Giza
Al Haram, Giza Governorate, Egypt
Sun - Sat 6am - 10pm
CATCH: Africa- See a 7th WonderYou may have studied them in school and seen a million pictures, but that has probably done little to prepare you for actually seeing the Pyramids of Giza in real life. Standing in the shadow of the 450 foot tall Great Pyramid is a humbling experience; each of the over 200 million blocks used to build it is almost as tall as you are and the colorfully dressed camels who tower over you as they wait for their next rider, look like ants in comparison. It's hard to imagine all the time and effort it took to create this amazing structure.
You're probably not the only one that wants to see the oldest of the 7th Wonders so here's a tip to avoid the droves of tourists- because of the heat, the summer months are a less popular time to visit Egypt but if you head out early in the morning you can get your sightseeing in before the temperature skyrockets. Taxi drivers are happy to take you to the Great Pyramid, wait for you to check it out and then take you up to the viewing point so you can see the classic view of the three pyramids together & you get a blast of AC in between. If you can time your visit to coincide with Ramadan, even better for avoiding crowds, as people will be laying low and fasting for the holiday. My friends and I arrived during this time and at one point we were the only people standing at the base of the Sphinx- amazing!
almost 7 years ago
Best 5 Hour Layover: The Mightiest of Sunsets
I spotted my name on a piece of paper and I was greeted by a very young, strong looking Egyptian man who had a quiet stature and strong disposition. He shook my hand and I knew I was respected. The weather was impeccable in Cairo that day. The sun was out, the skies were blue, and there was hardly any trace of smog. There was no traffic and we made it from the airport the the Giza Pyramids in record time of 35 minutes. It was a miracle indeed because by the time we arrived at the entrance to the pyramids they had already said it was closed 15 minutes ago, but with begging, pleading, and bribery I somehow managed to get myself in.
The Pyramids. The amazing perfect pyramids in their place, but never the same. Each time I visit, I feel a sense of hello again; I get reacquainted with this mysterious figure hovering over me asking me to tell them my dreams and desires. I feel overwhelmed by THEIR Presence. I could see from where I was standing that it waited for me to arrive to unveil to me the most amazing and mightiest of sunsets I have ever seen in my life.
It became more apparent to me that I have grown so much since the first time I stood before these figures who know me more than I know myself. The first time I spoke to them I said, "Send me on a whirlwind journey to see the world so that I can learn more about myself and the people you want me to serve."
That was exactly three years ago and I realized that my wish was granted. The mighty sunset smiled.
