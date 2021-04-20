The Pyramids of Giza

Best 5 Hour Layover: The Mightiest of Sunsets

I spotted my name on a piece of paper and I was greeted by a very young, strong looking Egyptian man who had a quiet stature and strong disposition. He shook my hand and I knew I was respected. The weather was impeccable in Cairo that day. The sun was out, the skies were blue, and there was hardly any trace of smog. There was no traffic and we made it from the airport the the Giza Pyramids in record time of 35 minutes. It was a miracle indeed because by the time we arrived at the entrance to the pyramids they had already said it was closed 15 minutes ago, but with begging, pleading, and bribery I somehow managed to get myself in.



The Pyramids. The amazing perfect pyramids in their place, but never the same. Each time I visit, I feel a sense of hello again; I get reacquainted with this mysterious figure hovering over me asking me to tell them my dreams and desires. I feel overwhelmed by THEIR Presence. I could see from where I was standing that it waited for me to arrive to unveil to me the most amazing and mightiest of sunsets I have ever seen in my life.

It became more apparent to me that I have grown so much since the first time I stood before these figures who know me more than I know myself. The first time I spoke to them I said, "Send me on a whirlwind journey to see the world so that I can learn more about myself and the people you want me to serve."

That was exactly three years ago and I realized that my wish was granted. The mighty sunset smiled.