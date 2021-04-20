Where are you going?
The Purple Pig

500 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60611, USA
Website
| +1 312-464-1744
Cheese, Swine and Wine at The Purple Pig Chicago Illinois United States

More info

Sun - Sat 11:30am - 11pm

Cheese, Swine and Wine at The Purple Pig

The chefs of top Chicago restaurants Spiagga, Mia Francesca and Heaven on Seven came together to collaborate on one restaurant and I think The Purple Pig is better than all their other restaurants. Specializing in Mediterranean food served tapas style and house made charcuterie with an extensive wine list, there’s nothing stuffy about The Purple Pig despite its Michigan Ave location. It’s warmly lit and usually crowded with high communal tables and they have an entire menu section dedicated to fried food (deviled eggs! Olives and chorizo!). The butternut squash and salata pictured above was one of my favorite dishes as were the salt roasted beets. The pig tail and bone marrow were both incredibly rich and delicious and I’d go back again just for the eggplant caponata and goat cheese. On a windy cold fall day, this is the perfect place for a long lazy lunch and a couple bottles of wine.
By Kaitlyn Barrett , AFAR Local Expert

