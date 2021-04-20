The Pump Room
Lunch at the Pump RoomA string quartet played classical music as I entered the Pump Room in Bath. I was instantly transported back to the Regency days when Jane Austen would have frequented the area to take the famous waters full of minerals.
The historic Pump Room is next to the Roman Baths in the city of Bath. This was where visitors traditionally drank the distinctive water from Bath and prepared to bathe. I had concerns it would be too touristy but on the day I visited the Pump Room was full of locals escaping the rain. The historic pump stands in a corner and today a café serves decent coffee and lunches . Instead of Bath mineral water I sipped wine. Lunches in the Pump Room are delicious and it is a lovely place to meet friends or linger over a light meal. Afternoon tea is also served here.
Afterwards, the ancient Roman Baths are just a few steps away.