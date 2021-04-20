The Pullman, Glenwood Springs
On the southern shore of the Colorado
River across from the Glenwood Hot Springs Pool, The Pullman sits in an old brick building in the Railroad district of town and offers comfortable Colorado casual dining. The original exposed wall combined with modern lighting makes for a cozy atmosphere that nicely complements the delicious food. The Pullman serves brunch, lunch, and dinner and also offers special events from time to time. Just don’t go midafternoon; it's closed from 3:30-4:30 p.m. to switch over from lunch to dinner.