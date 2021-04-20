Where are you going?
The Printing Museum

1324 W Clay St, Houston, TX 77019, USA
Website
| +1 713-522-4652
Print a Copy of the Declaration of Independence at the Printing Museum Houston Texas United States

More info

Tue - Sat 10am - 4pm

Print a Copy of the Declaration of Independence at the Printing Museum

Indulge your inner typography nerd at this wonderfully niche museum devoted to the history, science, and art of printing. To get the most out of it, book in for a guided tour (still only $7 at time of writing), where you get to take part in printing a leaf of the Gutenberg Bible (pulled from a replica press) before printing a copy of the Declaration of Independence on a 19th-century Columbian iron hand press. If you’re feeling inspired, book on the silkscreen printing add-on and you get to print your very own T shirt with a museum design. Fun!
By Nikki Bayley , AFAR Local Expert

