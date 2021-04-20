The Pride Center at Equality Park
2040 N Dixie Hwy, Wilton Manors, FL 33305, USA
| +1 954-463-9005
Photo by Pride Miami
More info
Sat, Sun 12pm - 5pm
Mon - Fri 10am - 10pm
Celebrate Gay Pride in Miami BeachAfter traveling all of the diverse neighborhoods in Miami, you really get to learn about the different cultures and communities that live in this cosmopolitan city. Of all of those groups, the LGBT community is the most friendly and welcoming.
Every year, the community gets together for a large two-day event with more than 125 LGBT-friendly vendors and businesses, to celebrate pride, change and equality. This exciting event, located on Washington Avenue in South Beach welcomes world-famous celebrities, musical performances, refreshments, food and a family-friendly play area.
The event welcomes over 80,000 people from all walks of life, all parts of the country, and all age groups.
Last year, American Idol finalist Adam Lambert headlined the 2-day event, sining hit songs, including his smash, "What Do you Want from Me?"
The biggest event of the festival is the parade, where you'll have dancing, music and a variety of exotic costumes.