The Pretty Kitty 5 S Fullerton Ave, Montclair, NJ 07042, USA

Waxing Never Sounded So Good Montclair is known to be home to the unique in retail and service store fronts; our signage ordinances keep things creative. Don't be confused and take Whiskers in for a grooming session, Pretty Kitty specializes in south of the border, Brazilian felines. Meow!