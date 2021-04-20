Drink a Few Pints at the Porterhouse
It dubs itself as “the largest pub in London
,” but size is deceiving when you take a seat inside the Porterhouse. A short walk from Covent Garden’s piazza, this pub is divided into twelve levels that all share an industrial theme. Copper-hued beams parcel the spaces as parts of balconies, staircases, and décor, and add a warm glow to the place. But the real attention is on the bars, which serve up perfectly poured lagers, stouts, ales, specialty and seasonal brews. Order a “red” ale, and take a seat at a booth overlooking the ground floor bar, or outside under an umbrella if the weather is nice. If a live band is playing – usually on the weekends – make your way down to the basement. There’s no cover to be a part of the crowd, but you may want to bring some dance moves.