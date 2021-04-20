The Port
Feed The BirdsThe ritual early morning feeding of the gulls at Essaouria's waterfront.
almost 7 years ago
Red is in the Crabs at Essaouira
The day's catch is available seaside at the port of Essaouira. Known for the windsurfing, the real gems of the city are inland, away from the blown sand beaches. Within the souks and on the port, fisherman lay out deep sea delicacies for all to enjoy.
almost 7 years ago
Essaouira Port, Morocco
At dusk in Essaouira the fishermen present their catch of the day against a colorful backdrop of wooden boats, fishing nets, and seagulls. The scene was so beautiful I came for a walk every evening, and would stop to chat with this fisherman. One evening I bought a fish and took it to one of the outdoor fish grills that line the square. Perched on a rampart, I savored my freshly grilled fish with Moroccan bread and olives and watched the last colors of the sunset sink into the Atlantic.