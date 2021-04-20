Essaouira Port, Morocco

At dusk in Essaouira the fishermen present their catch of the day against a colorful backdrop of wooden boats, fishing nets, and seagulls. The scene was so beautiful I came for a walk every evening, and would stop to chat with this fisherman. One evening I bought a fish and took it to one of the outdoor fish grills that line the square. Perched on a rampart, I savored my freshly grilled fish with Moroccan bread and olives and watched the last colors of the sunset sink into the Atlantic.