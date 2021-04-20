The Polish Place
333 Main Western Rd, Tamborine Mountain QLD 4272, Australia
| +61 7 5545 1603
Jaw-dropping sunsets from cabins at The Polish PlaceIt's not just the romantic and quaint timber cabins at The Polish Place that you'll fall in love with - the views from your back deck are to die for. The two-storey, self-contained cabins are designed for couples and this back deck comes with a purpose-built couples chair just for soaking up this glorious view. Just add wine, cheese and your squeeze.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
The most Polish restaurant outside of Poland is on Mt Tamborine
Chatting to the charming owners of The Polish Place on Mt Tamborine, they proudly told me how delegates from Poland told them that their onsite restaurant was "the most Polish place they'd been outside of Poland".
Start with pierogi, Polish dumplings before tucking into traditional Polish mains such as duck confit stuffed with apples or the well-known Polish sauerkraut served with smoked meats, porcini mushrooms, prunes and herbs. Yum!
Once you've chosen from one of their 40+ types of Polish vodka, turn your sharpest decision-making faculties to the delectable dessert menu. Think rum chocolate tortes, apple pancakes and baked peach cheesecakes.
Wake up and look out
Wake up to this view every morning - look out from a loft bedroom straight across the beautiful hinterland on Mt Tamborine. If you look down, you'll see see your fireplace and hot tub in your cozy living room and your private back deck. The timber cabins at The Polish Place are designed with couples in mind and are fully self-contained, so you won't have a single reason to leave your cabin.