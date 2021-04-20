The most Polish restaurant outside of Poland is on Mt Tamborine

Chatting to the charming owners of The Polish Place on Mt Tamborine, they proudly told me how delegates from Poland told them that their onsite restaurant was "the most Polish place they'd been outside of Poland".



Start with pierogi, Polish dumplings before tucking into traditional Polish mains such as duck confit stuffed with apples or the well-known Polish sauerkraut served with smoked meats, porcini mushrooms, prunes and herbs. Yum!



Once you've chosen from one of their 40+ types of Polish vodka, turn your sharpest decision-making faculties to the delectable dessert menu. Think rum chocolate tortes, apple pancakes and baked peach cheesecakes.

