The Pod 39 Hotel 145 E 39th St, New York, NY 10016, USA

Like a Scene from a Movie There's just something about the rooftop bar at the Pod 39 Hotel. It's like something out of a movie.



Ascend a glass-enclosed elevator, after you've been deemed worthy downstairs in swank Salvation Taco, emerge with your best dressed, most confident self firmly in party mode and you are rewarded with a view that's difficult to believe. It seems like the bar should be someone's private penthouse. And to be sure, it's set up not unlike one. Plus couches with expertly designed mismatched accessories and cushions beg you to sit underneath chic modern lighting while outside, under the stars (if they could be seen) twinkle lights illuminate arches that look like something which belongs in an Italian villa instead of the middle of Manhattan.



Everything, is unbelievable on some level. Including the prices. Still, the cocktails and the view are more than worth the steep price. It's an exceptional gem even in a city full of great options for dining and drinking.