The Plaza Hotel, Seoul
119 Sogong-ro, Sogong-dong, Jung-gu, Seoul, South Korea
| +82 2-771-2200
...with a bedside 'smart'-phoneFrom your bedside touch-screen phone in The Plaza Hotel in central Seoul, you can control almost everything--the lights, the drapes and curtains, the air conditioning, whether you want the 'do not disturb' sign to appear on the door...and you can do so in English, Japanese and Chinese in addition to Korean. It's only fitting, I suppose, that in the city that's home to the headquarters of one of the world's largest smartphone makers, your hotel room telephone should be able to multitask...
With its sleek interior, this is an understated boutique hotel in the heart of Seoul--across the street from historic Deoksu-gung palace, facing the re-designed City Hall, and looking up toward Gwanghwa-mun Plaza, Gyeongbok-gung Palace, and the green slopes of Bugak-san Mountain. The basement of the hotel connects to the city's subway system, and direct buses to the airport leave just outside the lobby.
The Spa Club offers seven specialized treatment rooms. Get a massage before catching your flight...
The best views are from the upper floors on the north side of the hotel. The rooms are designed to maximize the view--whether lying in bed or sitting at the desk, or even from the glass-walled shower, you can look out over the view of Joseon-dynasty palaces, mountains, and skyscrapers-in-progress. (Cranes are a common sight in the South Korean capital.)