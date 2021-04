THE PLANT CAFE ORGANIC 1395 Burlingame Ave, Burlingame, CA 94010, USA

The Plant The Plant is delicious as well as 100% organic and local! When in SFO this is my go-to place for a pre-trip, feel-good snack and I was thrilled to hear they've opened a new shop in Burlingame! With a cozy front lounge and large dining room it's a great place for lunch or dinner with the family! I also suggest you stay for drinks—their fabulous granite bar features sustainable wines, seasonal cocktails and kombucha on tap. Also their juice cleanses are incredible!