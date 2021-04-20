The Pitons Jalousle, St Lucia

Sail and Swim in the Shadow of the Pitons Appearing like two green skyscrapers against a crisp blue backdrop, the Pitons of St. Lucia are a set of stunning beauty. At about 2,500 feet high each, the Gros Piton and the Petit Piton are volcanic plugs that dramatically rise from the edge of the Caribbean Sea, not far from the town of Soufriere. Various hiking tours will take you to the summit of either peak, but for a more relaxed view, take a boat tour on the water.



Snorkel in the coral reefs and soft currents, and when you return to the boat, have a St. Lucian beer – called a Piton, naturally. From the ocean, the Pitons showcase their grand scale, but at a pace fit for the setting.

