The Picnic Basket

125 Beach St, Santa Cruz, CA 95060, USA
Website
| +1 831-427-9946
An Early Afternoon Refresher Near the Santa Cruz Boardwalk Santa Cruz California United States

More info

Sun - Sat 7am - 4pm

An Early Afternoon Refresher Near the Santa Cruz Boardwalk

I was standing in front of the ice cream case at The Picnic Basket deciding what flavor to have. Do I do burnt caramel or the coffee flavor? I needed some sort of pick me up and saw the espresso machine...but still the ice cream... My indecision was annoying me.

I said aloud to my travel mates, "I wish I could have coffee AND ice cream, like the root beer float that I used to have as a kid." My friend Alex, who has spent much time in Italy, said, "That's called an Affogato. The Italians already thought of that." And lo and behold on the menu - an Affagato and much needed treat.
By Kristin Zibell , AFAR Local Expert

