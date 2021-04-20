Where are you going?
125 Beach St, Santa Cruz, CA 95060, USA
Website
| +1 831-427-9946
Sun - Sat 7am - 4pm

The Picnic Basket, across the street from the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, brings local, seasonal, farm fresh ingredients to arguably the most unhealthy area of Santa Cruz. The Boardwalk amusement park lures many visitors to Santa Cruz each year. Historically, the healthiest food available was a corn dog. The Picnic Basket offers a classy alternative to pizza and burgers, serving homemade yogurt in the mornings, local meats and cheeses called out by their makers on lunchtime sandwiches, and Santa Cruz’s own The Penny Ice Creamery ice creams and sorbets for dessert. Sit down and enjoy the view of palm trees, the beach, and the Santa Cruz Wharf out the window.
By Madeline Horn , AFAR Local Expert

