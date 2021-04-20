The Piano Bar at The Residence 17 4th Ave, Houghton Estate, Johannesburg, 2198, South Africa

Lounging Around in the Piano Bar Indulge your inner sommelier with fine wine (or whatever your taste buds desire) from the Piano Bar as the pianist skilfully dances her fingers across the keys of the grand piano, massaging your aural sense with soothing sounds that fill the air and have you wishing you'd never have to leave the comfort of the Residence.



On special evenings a violinist accompanies the pianist. I can't imagine anything better than relaxing on a chilly winter evening in front of the fireplace with something liquid to warm you up from the inside, while the pianist and violinist set the mood for romance.