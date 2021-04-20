Where are you going?
The Piano Bar at The Residence

17 4th Ave, Houghton Estate, Johannesburg, 2198, South Africa
Website
| +27 11 853 2480
Lounging Around in the Piano Bar Johannesburg South Africa
Check Availability >

Lounging Around in the Piano Bar

Indulge your inner sommelier with fine wine (or whatever your taste buds desire) from the Piano Bar as the pianist skilfully dances her fingers across the keys of the grand piano, massaging your aural sense with soothing sounds that fill the air and have you wishing you'd never have to leave the comfort of the Residence.

On special evenings a violinist accompanies the pianist. I can't imagine anything better than relaxing on a chilly winter evening in front of the fireplace with something liquid to warm you up from the inside, while the pianist and violinist set the mood for romance.
By Justin Lee , AFAR Local Expert
