Beautiful Clothes, Jewelry, and Objets d'Art at the Phoenix
Opened in 1955, the Phoenix is one of the oldest shops in Georgetown and remains family run by third-generation owner Samatha Hays. Her grandparents fell in love with the vibrant art of Mexico and thoughtfully decorated the store with it. The Phoenix sells contemporary women’s clothing and fine jewelry. Eileen Fisher tops the brand-name list, but you'll also find items from San Francisco-based designers Isda & Co., European designer Füsun Dalbasar, and Cambio. There’s an excellent selection of bags, scarves, and hats. On the jewelry front, you'll see high-quality sterling-silver pieces from Mexico along with modern stone and gold designs.