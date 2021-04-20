Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Phoenix

1514 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest
Website
| +1 202-338-4404
Beautiful Clothes, Jewelry, and Objets d'Art at the Phoenix Washington, D.C. District of Columbia United States

More info

Sun 11am - 5pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 6pm

Beautiful Clothes, Jewelry, and Objets d'Art at the Phoenix

Opened in 1955, the Phoenix is one of the oldest shops in Georgetown and remains family run by third-generation owner Samatha Hays. Her grandparents fell in love with the vibrant art of Mexico and thoughtfully decorated the store with it. The Phoenix sells contemporary women’s clothing and fine jewelry. Eileen Fisher tops the brand-name list, but you'll also find items from San Francisco-based designers Isda & Co., European designer Füsun Dalbasar, and Cambio. There’s an excellent selection of bags, scarves, and hats. On the jewelry front, you'll see high-quality sterling-silver pieces from Mexico along with modern stone and gold designs.
By Julee K. , AFAR Local Expert
Original the hay adams.jpg?1484241807?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points