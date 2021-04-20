The Perish Trust
728 Divisadero St, San Francisco, CA 94117, USA
Photo courtesy of the Perish Trust
Sun - Sat 11am - 6pm
Shop for Vintage and Artisan Goods at the Perish Trust on DivisaderoIf you’re in the market for rustic homeware, vintage goods, and artisan, handmade products—and really, in San Francisco who isn't?—then the Perish Trust should be your first stop.
Opened in 2008 by art director Rod Hipskind and photographer Kelly Ishikawa, this modern general store curates a cool California vibe, with wheel-thrown pottery, hand-sewn leather backpacks, and Pendleton wool blankets. Looking for a gift? The Perish Trust has plenty of options for both men and women, from hand axes with vintage blades to California-made Juniper Ridge incense.
Stop by this Divisadero Street shop six days a week (they’re closed Tuesdays) from noon to 7 p.m. during the week and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the weekends.