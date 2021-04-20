Where are you going?
The Perish Trust

728 Divisadero St, San Francisco, CA 94117, USA
Website
Shop for Vintage and Artisan Goods at the Perish Trust on Divisadero San Francisco California United States

More info

Sun - Sat 11am - 6pm

Shop for Vintage and Artisan Goods at the Perish Trust on Divisadero

If you’re in the market for rustic homeware, vintage goods, and artisan, handmade products—and really, in San Francisco who isn't?—then the Perish Trust should be your first stop.

Opened in 2008 by art director Rod Hipskind and photographer Kelly Ishikawa, this modern general store curates a cool California vibe, with wheel-thrown pottery, hand-sewn leather backpacks, and Pendleton wool blankets. Looking for a gift? The Perish Trust has plenty of options for both men and women, from hand axes with vintage blades to California-made Juniper Ridge incense.

Stop by this Divisadero Street shop six days a week (they’re closed Tuesdays) from noon to 7 p.m. during the week and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the weekends.


By Liv Combe , AFAR Contributor

