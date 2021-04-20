The People Vs. Jl. Petitenget, Kerobokan Kelod, Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia

The Perfect T-Shirt at The People Vs. For t-shirt lovers searching for the perfect vintage style shirt that feels like it's been worn everyday since 1972 Seminyak boutique The People Vs. is right up your alley. They also have cool bags, jewelry and other clothes, but those soft slept in feeling t-shirts are what seem to draw people back again and again. They also have a location across from Made's Warung in Seminyak.



http://www.thepeoplevs.com