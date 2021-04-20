The Peony Pavilion

Where are you going?
As a college town, Princeton has its share of diners and dives that are budget-friendly, but there aren't as many places that strike the sweet spot of being classy and affordable. Peony Pavilion, opened in November 2013, is one of them.

Peony Pavilion's menu is inspired by Korea, Thailand, Japan, and China, and its extensive menu offers plenty of choices, from tom yum soup to an eight-course omakase tasting. Lunch is a bargain, especially for guests who order one of the bento box options. The restaurant also serves dim sum.
By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert

