The Peninsula Beijing
8 Jinyu Hutong, Dong Dan, Dongcheng Qu, Beijing Shi, China, 100006
| +86 10 8516 2888
Photo courtesy of The Peninsula Beijing
The Peninsula BeijingWhy we love it: A beacon of luxury in Beijing’s famous Wangfujing shopping district
The Highlights:
- Spacious suites with private movie theaters
- Cutting-edge technology and design
- Activities like the contemporary art tour at Peninsula Academy
The Review:
Situated in the heart of the Wangfujing shopping district, The Peninsula opened in 1989 as Beijing’s first luxury hotel. After an extensive modernization in 2017, the property now features 230 lavishly appointed guest rooms, including nearly 20 Beijing Suites that top out at 1,776 square feet and include private movie theaters with 80-inch screens and surround sound. Also included with every stay are high-end perks like tablet technology, deluxe marble bathrooms with walk-in showers, and bedside panels with lighting and temperature controls. Guests even have the chance to learn more about Beijing culture at the Peninsula Academy, which offers activities like tours of the Great Wall, rickshaw rides through Hutong, dumpling-making classes, and more.
When hunger strikes, take your pick of four dining and drinking outlets, including Huang Ting, a modern Cantonese restaurant with dim sum favorites like barbecued pork buns, sticky rice chicken, and braised congee with scallops. While there, keep an eye out for decor incorporating the phoenix—a sign of good fortune in China for more than 8,000 years that features prominently in the hotel’s design (there’s even a hand-carved version adorning the lobby’s onyx Spirit Wall). Come time to relax, head to the tranquil Peninsula Spa for a Chinese-, Ayurvedic-, or European-inspired treatment; work up a sweat in the state-of-the-art fitness center; or take a dip in the indoor swimming pool, which is heated to 64 degrees year round for optimal comfort.