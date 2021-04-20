Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Pass & Provisions

807 Taft
Website
| +1 713-628-9020
These are Culinary Geniuses at Work Houston Texas United States
Elegant Eatery Houston Texas United States
These are Culinary Geniuses at Work Houston Texas United States
Elegant Eatery Houston Texas United States

More info

Sun 10:30am - 9pm
Tue - Thur 11am - 10pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 11pm

These are Culinary Geniuses at Work

The Pass and Provisions are two adjoining restaurants; The Pass is the more formal of the two. It's a realm of culinary experimentation that never fails. These are culinary geniuses at work.

Provisions, on the other hand, is a place for families and simpler palates. Cresta di Gallo pasta with Hen of the Woods mushrooms, roasted yeast, and Parmesan is my personal favorite thus far.

By Olivia Caminiti

More Recommendations

Texas Tourism
over 5 years ago

Elegant Eatery

An ode to duality, the Fourth Ward’s Pass & Provision, helmed by two chefs, is really two restaurants operating at one site. More casual Provisions pleases vegetable eaters with au courant rustic fare created from farmers market-foraged ingredients. (The pizzas earn top marks.) Meanwhile, the more glamorous The Pass, a homage to gastronomy, serves painstakingly envisioned and poetically executed tasting menus for meat lovers and vegetarians alike. Choose the vegetable route and be wowed with nine courses, each of which pays homage to an ingredient that grows in the earth. A favorite? Sunchokes with herb-perfumed broccoli and crunchy puffed rice.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points