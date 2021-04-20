The Pass & Provisions
807 Taft
| +1 713-628-9020
Photo courtesy of The Pass & Provisions
Sun 10:30am - 9pm
Tue - Thur 11am - 10pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 11pm
These are Culinary Geniuses at WorkThe Pass and Provisions are two adjoining restaurants; The Pass is the more formal of the two. It's a realm of culinary experimentation that never fails. These are culinary geniuses at work.
Provisions, on the other hand, is a place for families and simpler palates. Cresta di Gallo pasta with Hen of the Woods mushrooms, roasted yeast, and Parmesan is my personal favorite thus far.
over 5 years ago
Elegant Eatery
An ode to duality, the Fourth Ward’s Pass & Provision, helmed by two chefs, is really two restaurants operating at one site. More casual Provisions pleases vegetable eaters with au courant rustic fare created from farmers market-foraged ingredients. (The pizzas earn top marks.) Meanwhile, the more glamorous The Pass, a homage to gastronomy, serves painstakingly envisioned and poetically executed tasting menus for meat lovers and vegetarians alike. Choose the vegetable route and be wowed with nine courses, each of which pays homage to an ingredient that grows in the earth. A favorite? Sunchokes with herb-perfumed broccoli and crunchy puffed rice.