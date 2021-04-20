Where are you going?
The Pasadena Playhouse

39 S El Molino Ave
Website
| +1 626-356-7529
Pasadena Playhouse Pasadena California United States

More info

Sun - Sat 1pm - 6pm

Pasadena Playhouse

The Pasadena Playhouse has exciting productions and a rich history. If you're keen to see a show, and tickets are sold out, don't worry—you can still enjoy a fun theatre experience by setting up a private tour. They offer complimentary tours, covering the history of the theatre school (which has produced many well-known actors), the old light board, and fun facts (like how the beautiful tile work on the ceiling is actually painted burlap).

If you're a theatre buff, they can also tailor tours to your personal interest. Architecture, theatre education, Shakespeare, or production history—any of the above can serve as the focal point for your tour.

The bottom line: don't miss an opportunity to visit the Pasadena Playhouse, the official state theatre of California.
By Meredith Blackburn , AFAR Local Expert

