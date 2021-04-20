Where are you going?
The Park City Library

1255 Park Ave, Park City, UT 84060, USA
| +1 435-615-5600
Sun 1pm - 5pm
Mon - Thur 10am - 9pm
Fri, Sat 10am - 6pm

Park City miners' wives started the first library in town in the late 1880s before Utah even had statehood! Housed for years in the old Miner's Hospital at City Park, the library moved to its present location, the old Park City High School, in 1993. Residents lined up along Park Avenue and literally passed the books from the old location to the new hand by hand. Today, the Park City Library is a sunny and expansive place to hang out, read a book or magazine, hear a lecture, or watch kids' story time. A great place to visit for a few quiet hours on a day you don't ski.
By Kristen Gould Case , AFAR Local Expert

