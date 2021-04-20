Historic Public Library
Park City miners' wives started the first library in town in the late 1880s before Utah even had statehood! Housed for years in the old Miner's Hospital at City Park, the library moved to its present location, the old Park City
High School, in 1993. Residents lined up along Park Avenue and literally passed the books from the old location to the new hand by hand. Today, the Park City Library is a sunny and expansive place to hang out, read a book or magazine, hear a lecture, or watch kids' story time. A great place to visit for a few quiet hours on a day you don't ski.