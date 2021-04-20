Where are you going?
The Oyster Inn

124 Oceanview Rd, Oneroa, Auckland 1081, New Zealand
Website
| +64 9-372 2222
Island Food

A favourite with Waihekians, The Oyster Inn has already made an impression despite being relatively young. The islanders love the laid-back atmosphere, and even if you're coming from 'town' - like me - you'll be given a cheery welcome before you settle down to the serious business of talking, eating and drinking. As well as the eponymous shellfish the menu also stars po'boys and pavlova (separately, of course!) P.S. they have accommodation you can stay in too... [Photo: concreteplayground.com.au].
By Guy Needham , AFAR Local Expert

