The Oxley Public House

The Oxley: A Toronto Establishment

If lounging about in a Victorian-era mansion, sipping on cocktails, and dining on gourmet food is your thing, this 'public house' is for you. Located on Yorkville Avenue, this Toronto establishment is easy to spot, just look for the big red house. The vibe is casual, the staff top notch, and the overall experience makes you feel like you exist in another era. And definitely don't miss the upstairs area they call The Snug. The name says it all, check it out!