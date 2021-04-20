The Oxley Public House
121 Yorkville Ave
| +1 647-348-1300
More info
Sun 10am - 10pm
Mon - Wed 11:30am - 12am
Thur 11:30am - 1am
Fri 11:30am - 2am
Sat 10am - 2am
Unusual Great Burger Suspect: The OxleyThe Oxley is your typical British gastropub brought to you by Jameson Kerr (of Queen and Beaver and Crush) and is making the posh Yorkville nabe more approachable.
Thus, it caught me off guard that I'd have such a great burger here.
Hand chopped, this burger takes a while to cook but it's juicy and meaty with simple accouterments like a house made sauce. Thick and salty fries on the side cured the hunger pains.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
The Oxley: A Toronto Establishment
If lounging about in a Victorian-era mansion, sipping on cocktails, and dining on gourmet food is your thing, this 'public house' is for you. Located on Yorkville Avenue, this Toronto establishment is easy to spot, just look for the big red house. The vibe is casual, the staff top notch, and the overall experience makes you feel like you exist in another era. And definitely don't miss the upstairs area they call The Snug. The name says it all, check it out!