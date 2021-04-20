The Oxford Exchange
420 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33606, USA
| +1 813-253-0222
Sat, Sun 9am - 5:30pm
Mon - Fri 7:30am - 5:30pm
Read a Book, Have a Cuppa, Enjoy a MealThe Oxford Exchange is my new favorite place in Tampa. First, there are books. Not just any books, but a well curated selection of books on interesting subjects, well displayed with helpful hints from bookstore staff. The room is light-filled and comfy chairs give you a spot to peruse your selection. I can never leave without at least a couple new books to add to the pile on my bedside table.
A walk down a richly decorated, wood-paneled hallway leads to a coffee and tea bar featuring local favorites Buddy Brew Coffee and Tebella Tea. There are large sofas, comfy chairs, high-top tables, and bar seating. There is always a nice vibe in the air as friends and associates chat over a cup of brew.
Then there is the restaurant. Chef Erin Guggino creates fresh, simple, flavorful meals served in a high-ceilinged, high-windowed room or the adjacent atrium. The menu emphasizes seasonal, local, and organic ingredients. Currently, it is open for breakfast and lunch (regulars secretly hope they start opening for dinner).
And last, but not least, are the treasures waiting to be found at the Shop at Oxford Exchange. The shop has a delightful collection of home décor pieces, vintage finds, and gifts.