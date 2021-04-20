Where are you going?
The Other Shop

327 Divisadero St, San Francisco, CA 94117, USA
Website
| +1 415-621-5424
Funky and Fresh Antiques Shop San Francisco California United States

Funky and Fresh Antiques Shop

Inside The Other Shop you'll find antique displays of barware laid out stylishly for the treasure-hunting mixologist. The vintage shoes are fanned in a circular display while the sunglasses and jewelry behind department store style displays. The lamp section is a forest of hanging lamps from all decades with pieces ranging from ornate to mod. The themed window displays change every few weeks—last week it was Hawaiana. My favorite display was the globes and vintage suitcases spread out like an invitation to jump into the pages of Holiday magazine.

It's a treat to come in here and shop for the basics like kitchenware or find an unexpected treasure. Most antique shops I've visited are dusty and dark, or full of worn out goods clustered on top of each other, aisle after aisle. Maybe that's why this antiques shop in the NoPa neighborhood of San Francisco is called "The Other Shop."

By Kristin Zibell , AFAR Local Expert

