Granny's House
Everybody should be so lucky as to have a Granny like this one. With a menu so big you have to settle in with it like a good book, there is something for everyone at the Original Granny's Waffle and Pancake House. The difference with this Granny though, is while the staple comfort foods like waffles, burgers and fries are on the menu, so too are all those fruits and vegetables that you avoided as a kid. Check the menu and you'll find 12 (count 'em) different salads, as well as a 'Low Calorie Plate' section featuring entrees like 'Moonglow Salad' and 'Ladies' Delight,' and seven different healthy tortilla wraps. So pop in for breakfast, brunch, lunch, or a late afternoon meal, since the only thing she isn't serving is time in jail (because food this good ought to be illegal!).