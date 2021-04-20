The Optimist, Atlanta, GA

The Optomist was found through Bon Appetit and I must agree with their nomination of one of the best new restaurants. It was delicious from appetizer to dessert. It is a seafood based restaurant, though I believe they offered a couple of non-seafood options. However, when your going to a seafood restaurant, order seafood. period. They do such an amazing job in cooking everything perfect and we were seated very close to where the dishes come out of the kitchen to be delivered and we even noticed this perfection through the couple of guys at the counter checking each and every dish to come out of the kitchen and definitely sending it back if not up to standard. It may have been a bit over the top, but I'm not complaining. I recommend for an appetizer try the 'Shrimp a La Plancha". It comes with a piece of toast underneath whole prawns and an amazingly delicious sauce!