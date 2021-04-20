The Optimist
914 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta, GA 30318, USA
| +1 404-477-6260
Photo by Caroline Eubanks
More info
Sun - Thur 5pm - 10pm
Mon - Fri 11:30am - 2:30pm
Fri, Sat 5pm - 11pm
Seafood in the CityThis place has a very cool atmosphere from the moment you walk up to the restaurant. Tall ceilings, big pendant lights, wood fire ovens, oyster bar, putt putt golf outside, and a striking bar in the dining room. Cocktails were great, yummy rolls topped with sea salt, and the apps we got (shrimp, oysters, mussels, and beignet-style hush puppies) were thoroughly enjoyed by everyone at the table. We didn't get to eat dinner because of a power outage, but we'll definitely be back. Large variety of interesting seafood dishes. Dessert looked great, too.
More Recommendations
over 6 years ago
The Optimist, Atlanta, GA
The Optomist was found through Bon Appetit and I must agree with their nomination of one of the best new restaurants. It was delicious from appetizer to dessert. It is a seafood based restaurant, though I believe they offered a couple of non-seafood options. However, when your going to a seafood restaurant, order seafood. period. They do such an amazing job in cooking everything perfect and we were seated very close to where the dishes come out of the kitchen to be delivered and we even noticed this perfection through the couple of guys at the counter checking each and every dish to come out of the kitchen and definitely sending it back if not up to standard. It may have been a bit over the top, but I'm not complaining. I recommend for an appetizer try the 'Shrimp a La Plancha". It comes with a piece of toast underneath whole prawns and an amazingly delicious sauce!