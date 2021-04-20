The Old Monk
2847 N Henderson Ave, Dallas, TX 75206, USA
| +1 214-821-1880
Sat, Sun 11am - 2am
Mon - Thur 3pm - 2am
Fri 11:30am - 2am
The Old Monk is a popular Dallas pub with an excellent beer list and an eclectic pub grub menu. Old Monk also hosts numerous tap takeover events throughout the year, and I hear their Oktoberfest bash is a big one.
The steamed mussels are a revelation, and the pistachio fried buttermilk chicken is... well, you can probably imagine. Try it.
Whet your whistle with a local IPA from Deep Ellum Brewing, or a cask-conditioned Belgian treat.